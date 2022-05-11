BLADENBORO — Within a month of being notified that Town Manager Oryan Lowry would be leaving for a position as executive director for Hope Alive, a 501c nonprofit in Pembroke, the town has hired a new town administrator.

Kelsey Hammond, a graduate of Liberty University with a degree in public administration, was hired by the board on Monday and will begin her new position on May 18.

Hammond recently spent one year as an intern with Congressman David Rouzer’s office in Washington, D.C., and also was an economic development intern with the town of Ayden.

She will start the position with a salary of $53,182.

Also on Monday, the town board hired a new town clerk to replace Alexis Craig, who will be leaving for a job in Fayetteville.

Pamela Bowen was moved from her position of utilities clerk to town clerk, and she was to begin her new position this week.

Bowen’s salary will be $38,833.

The next town board meeting in Bladenboro will be June 13 at 6:30 p.m.

