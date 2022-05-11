The Community Calendar is for Bladen County events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change; meetings may be via internet. All event listings should be sent by email to news@bladenjournal.com — no phone calls, please.

***

May 13

FRIDAY THE 13TH

May 14

• Spring Homecoming at Harmony Hall Plantation Village has been canceled due to a lack of volunteers.

• Lu Mil Vineyard will host a May Day Jamboree from 2 to 8 p.m. There will be face-painting, food trucks, wine tasting, free fishing in the ponds, lots of live music, cornhole tournament and more. Free to attend. Coolers allowed, but no glass containers. No pets, please.

May 16

• The Elizabethtown Town Council will hold a special-called meeting at noon. The purposes of the meeting will be to consider a text amendment and map amendment to the town’s Zoning Code; an amendment to the town’s Code of Ordinances as it relates to stormwater protection; and an amendment to T-Mobile lease. The meeting will be held in the Elizabethtown Municipal Building located at 805 W. Broad St.

Sylvia Campbell, Mayor

May 17

• Primary election day

• Bladen County Sheriff’s Office will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its location, 299 Smith Circle in Elizabethtown.

May 20

• The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, located at 299 Smith Circle in Elizabethtown, will host a Peace Officers Memorial at 10 a.m. Seats will be reserved for fallen peace officers’ families, but the event is open to the public. Anyone planning to attend should RSVP by May 16 to 910-862-6967.

• White Lake Water Festival, from 6 to 10 p.m. For information, call 910-862-4368 or go to http://whitelakewaterfestival.com

May 21

• White Lake Water Festival, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. For information, call 910-862-4368 or go to http://whitelakewaterfestival.com

May 28

• Coffee, Cars, and Croissants — classic car cruise-in, 9 a.m. to noon, at Cape Fear Farmers Market, Elizabethtown

May 30

MEMORIAL DAY

June 11

• The 10th annual Camp Clearwater Luau will be held at Camp Clearwater, White Lake. For information, call 910-862-3365 or go to https://campclearwater.com/important-dates

June 18

• A Community Prayer Service will be held at the Bladen County Courthouse lawn starting at noon.

June 19

FATHER’S DAY

June 25

• The Men & Women United for Youth & Families will hold a Community Fun Day at the Ranson Activity Center, located at 2694 General Howe Hwy. in Riegelwood from noon to 4:30 p.m. There will be games, face-painting, music, dancing, basketball and more. All proceeds go toward college scholarships. For information, call Ricky Graham at 910-297-8178.

• A candlelight vigil will be held at the Bladenboro Historical Building to raise awareness of fentanyl poisoning. No time given.

July 4

INDEPENDENCE DAY

July 16

• A Community Prayer Service will be held at the Bladen County Courthouse lawn starting at noon.

ONGOING

• If you love arts and crafts, photography, etc., please contact Torie Nealy, curator for Bladenboro visual arts council — a product of Bladenboro Historical Society — at vgnealy94@gmail.com to display your works, join the council, become an art club member or to participate in fun events that will be planned in the near future. This is a nonprofit organization. Any donations to the visual arts council will be greatly appreciated.