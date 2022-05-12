ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Board of Elections saw another fairly busy day at the polls Wednesday, as 180 registered voters cast their ballots.

A total of 100 voters cast ballots at the Board of Elections site in Elizabethtown, while 37 voted in Bladenboro, 24 in Tar Heel and 19 in East Arcadia.

There were also four updated registrations Thursday, along with three new registrations.

To date, a total of 1,659 voters have cast ballots.

The early voting period — or One-Stop voting — for the 2022 statewide primary ends at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. Registered voters or eligible individuals in North Carolina may cast an absentee ballot in person during this time.

During One-Stop voting, registered voters may cast a ballot at any early voting site in the county, and would-be voters may same-day register and vote. This is different than Election Day, where registered voters must vote at their assigned polling place.

