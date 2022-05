ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Division of Aging will be offering its annual “Operation Fan/Heat Relief 2022.”

In order to be eligible, residents must:

— Be 60 years old or older, or have proof of disability.

— Show a photo ID and most recent electric bill.

— Reside in Bladen County.

Supplies are limited, so they will be given on a first come, first serve basis.

For information, call 910-872-633.