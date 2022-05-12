ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Public Library here spent part of Thursday morning observing Safe Kids Week by hosting numerous area agencies that focused on information to keep children safe.

Sponsored by Bladen Safe Kids, the event featured plenty of activities and items for the chiuldren — like coloring books, bubbles, sidewalk chalk, toys and more.

“We’re just hoping to educate kids and their parents how to be safe,” said Emily Barnes, health educator with the Bladen County Health Department. “And we are doing it in a fun way.”

The agencies participating included the library, Bladen County Parks & Recreation, WIC, 4H Extension, Poe for Health, Bladen County Hospital, Smart Start, Resilient Bladen, and Bladen Community College.

During the event, there was plenty of information about child seat safety and staying safe in and outside the home that was distributed to parents.

“All of this is very impofrtant, because a lot of poarents can be forgetful about how to keep their children safe at all times,” Barnes said. “They get so busy and don’t do the simple things — things like making siure their car seats haven’t expired.”

National Safe Kids Week will be observed May 22-29.

