The Chambers of Commerce of Whiteville (Columbus County) and _Elizabethtown-White Lake Area (Bladen County) conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome the George Henry White Memorial Health and Education Center to their ranks on Thursday, May 5, attended by more than 60 supporters and contributors to the project. Numerous businesses and volunteers helped renovate and equip the 100-year-old farmhouse into a modern facility where the business is housed. The event marked a new chapter in the center’s existence. Visitors toured the center, viewing the silver water pitcher donated to the North Carolina Museum of History by the descendants of George Henry White’s opponent, Claude Kitchin. Dr. Earl Ijames recounted Kitchin’s eventual participation in the House Ways and Means committee who presented him with the silver water pitcher in 1923, which his great-grandson, Robert Egleston and his wife, Amy, donated to the effort to renew awareness of GH White’s legacy.