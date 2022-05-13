Usefulness.

Our Lord has important words to say about usefulness. Many times and at many places, He calls His followers to be useful. Useful in the building of God’s kingdom on earth. Useful in harvesting the white fields of making disciples, by bringing people to the Lord. Useful in spreading the Gospel. Useful in feeding the hungry, and binding the wounds of the harmed and injured. Useful in tending the sick and frail, and useful in giving mustard biscuits to hungry mill hill children.

Jesus calls us to yoke ourselves to Him and be yokefellows with Him. What greater privilege could we aspire to than that?! And we know which of us will pull the greater weight, if we slip our necks into that yoke. Blessing will be the yield.

Jesus calls us to take up our cross and bear it, useful in Him. Our Lord’s call to cross-bearing is a call to diligent kingdom work for God’s glory. We cannot do any of it apart from God’s empowerment. We are not expected to. The indwelling Holy Spirit is our Strength and Guide, Comforter, and Companion. Thank You, Lord!

The enemy dangles riches, extravagance, power, pleasure, ease, beauty, and even physical health, as enticements toward rejecting God, and following evil, instead. I recently saw a statement on the wall of a pharmacy which claimed, “The foundation of all happiness is health.” As a child and young person, I often heard grown-ups say, “If you have your health, you have everything.”

Not so. Neither statement is true. Strapping good health cannot save a dying spirit enamored of itself and rebellious toward God. That life is condemned already. Physical strength and excellent health cannot give purpose to a life, infuse meaning into a mindless existence, or make a life count. Joni Erickson-Tada, paralyzed in a diving injury at 17, exemplifies the person whose loss of physical health did not stop God’s plan to make her life abundant with usefulness and joy! Though quadraplegic, and stricken with cancer in later decades, her Christian voice has rung out! And her life has counted.

Others have served the Lord’s Will and Purpose while suffering loss of limb and vigor of body, or loss of energy and stamina for physical labor, blessed and blessing others, useful, while bearing constant pain themselves. Many of us could name a Christian we know who blessed, and was blessed, in that way.

Reynolds Price, whose work for God’s glory I wrote about last week, was one who was blessed in suffering. After his blessing of forgiveness from Jesus at the Sea of Galilee, Price endured further surgeries and pain, suffering still, and God used his work to His glory and Price’s blessing. God’s greatest healing is forgiveness. Price’s blessing was given in the words of Jesus in his miracle, “Your sins are forgiven.”. The “now appalling, now astonishing, grace of God” convinced Price, still suffering, that God always blesses. Praise God!

The strong, healthy bodies of all of us eventually succumb to illness and die. All; 100%. What endures? A big estate, maybe. What, though, of the essence of us endures? One has said, “We keep only what we give away.” Another has said, “Only what we do for the Lord lasts.” That is usefulness for God.

My Mama’s shouting in the church aisle to the glory of God endures, in my memory and spirit. Her feeding of the hungry mill hill children endures in eternity, in the divine Life of God Himself. “Inasmuch as ye have done these things to my children, ye have done them unto Me.”. All cross-bearing of such kind endures eternally. God’s strong Will intends it, I believe.

The Resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ ” promises, no matter the suffering, or death, of a loved one, or of oneself, to that one who trusts in His Resurrection, there is a future of inexpressible goodness.” I love that phrase! “…a future of inexpressible goodness.” I don’t know the name of the one who paraphrased Paul’s theology in just those words, but he got it right! Amen! Glory to God!

Still, God blesses here and now, both in health, and in illness.

Impairment of body, and loss of physical health, through injury, or through disease, cannot cancel our Lord’s absolute Will, and divine blessing, for a useful life, lived according to God’s strong plan and purpose. He is the Potter; we are the clay. A life lived in that sacred awareness and consecration, has blessing of “joy inexpressible” and Truth. Our Lord makes useful, for His glory and purposes, our consecration to Him.

Praise God from Whom all blessings flow!

Thanks be to God.

Elizabeth Barnes is a native of Bladen County and now lives at White Lake. She taught Christian theology at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and at Baptist Theological Seminary at Richmond. She is a member of Beard’s Chapel Baptist Church.