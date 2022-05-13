ELIZABETHTOWN — As the primary election draws near on Tuesday, Bladen County voters are turning out in larger numbers for One-Stop early voting.

On Thursday, a total of 196 voters cast their ballots around the county.

At the Board of Elections site in Elizabethtown, 113 votes were filed; in Tar Heel, 37 ballots were cast; 26 voters cast their ballots in Bladenboro; and 20 voters turned out in East Arcadia.

There were also 12 updated registrations filed Thursday, along with six new registrations.

To date, a total of 1,855 voters have cast ballots.

The early voting period — or One-Stop voting — for the 2022 statewide primary ends at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Registered voters or eligible individuals in North Carolina may cast an absentee ballot in person during this time.

During One-Stop voting, registered voters may cast a ballot at any early voting site in the county, and would-be voters may same-day register and vote. This is different than Election Day, where registered voters must vote at their assigned polling place.

