The Bladen County Board of Education will hold a special called virtual meeting on Monday, May 16, at 5:30 PM, for the purpose of discussing and taking action on items related to the Tar Heel School Construction Project, and to go into closed session for the purpose of discussing personnel, as per NCGS 143.318.11 (a) (1), and to consult with an attorney, if needed, as per the NCGS 143.318.11 (a) (3), and to take action on personnel items, if needed. A hyperlink will be activated prior to the meeting to allow the public to listen to the meeting virtually. The link to view the meeting is listed below:

Link to Livestream: Bladen Livestream – YouTube