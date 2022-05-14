May Day Jamboree at Lu Mil Vineyard

attracts good weather and good crowd

DUBLIN — Despite clouds threatening showers, a good crowd attended the second annual May Day Jamboree at Lu Mil Vineyard on Saturday.

“So far, so good,” Kayla Bridgers-Dove, one of the event organizers, said early on. “It’s not raining, so our prayers worked.”

A dozen or so corn hole teams turned up to compete in the afternoon tournament, while nonstop music was delivered from the outdoor stage and a lineup of food trucks filled the air with the smells of hot dogs, barbecue, collard sandwiches and more.

Under a tent, Lu Mil was offering wine tasting and, over on the bridge, children spent plenty of time feeding the goldfish and ducks.

It was just the kind of thing the organizers hoped for when the May Day Jamboree was put together.

“We want this to be a family friendly event, where people can come and have fun,” Bridgers-Dove said. “And it’s good to see there are a lot of people from the local community and beyond are coming.”

At least one of those visiting the setting of Lu Mil Vineyard was a good place to visit.

“It’s nice to see people coming and enjoying themselves,” said Joanie Richardson, who came to the event from Hope Mills. “I came to watch my friend play corn hole, but have really enjoyed the live music.”

That live music was provided by Dennis Mize, followed by Loose Floorboards, Lane Ward, Backwoods Music Society and the headliner — 87 & Pine, a band named for the highway that goes through Bladen County.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@www.bladenjournal.com.