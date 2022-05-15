Strawberry season is winding down, so it’s a good time to get those fresh strawberries and give this recipe a try.

But if yiou miss getting fresh, then freeze-dried strawberries give this yummy popcorn loads of flavor, and the white chocolate provides the perfect creamy pairing.

Your family and friends will eat it up!

This recipe will serve four to six.

***

Ingredients …

1/4 cup freeze-dried strawberries

6 cups popped popcorn

1 cup white chocolate chips, melted

***

Directions …

In small food processor or spice grinder, pulse freeze-dried strawberries until finely ground.

Place popcorn in large bowl. Drizzle melted chocolate over top; toss until well coated. Sprinkle evenly with ground freeze-dried strawberries; toss until well coated.

Scrape onto large parchment paper–lined baking sheet, spreading into even layer.

Let stand at room temperature for 30 to 60 minutes or until chocolate is set and hardened. To serve, break into pieces.

Tips:

To melt chocolate, place chocolate chips in a heatproof bowl set over a saucepan of barely simmering water, stirring for 3 to 5 minutes or until smooth.

To melt chocolate in the microwave, place chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl or measuring cup. Microwave on Medium, stirring every 30 seconds, for 1 to 2 minutes or until smooth and melted.

Freeze-dried strawberries are available at bulk food stores or can be ordered online from cake decorating supply stores.

For more popcorn recipes, go online to www.popcorn.org.