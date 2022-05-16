Vacancies hitting

law enforcement

LUMBERTON — Local law enforcement agencies are facing staffing shortages that add to the challenges of serving and protecting their communities.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins told The Robesonian there are 24 vacancies within the Robeson County Detention Center and about six sheriff’s deputy vacancies. Three of the vacancies include positions left open by Detention Center officers dismissed after they were charged recently in connection with an identity theft case.

He also said several employees have retired and more plan to retire within the next month.

***

Potbellied pigs

allowed in town

ST. PAULS — Town residents can now own potbellied pigs as pets after a decision made Thursday by commissioners here.

Farm animals are not allowed in town, but a new ordinance approved by the St. Pauls Board of Commissioners Thursday allows the ownership of potbellied pigs as pets.

The ordinance allows residents to have one pot-bellied pig per household.

The pigs should not weigh more than 50 pounds and are to be “kept indoors,” according to the ordinance.

However, a pen may be erected in the backyard to hold the pig “at intervals provided that the pen is located a minimum of 10’ feet from the rear and side property lines.”

The ordinance prohibits the breeding of pigs within the town’s corporate limits.

***

Three businesses

are vandalized

LUMBERTON — The Robesonian was one of three buildings vandalized in the Lumberton area in the late Thursday to early Friday morning hours.

According to Lumberton police:

— Someone threw a brick into a side window at Century 21 The Real Estate Center, on Fayetteville Road.

— A rock was thrown into a window at the Robeson County History Museum on Elm Street.

— The Robesonian also sustained damage to a window when a person tossed a piece of concrete into a front window of the office building.

***

Duplin man is

sent to prison

NEW BERN — An area man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in a drug trafficking and firearms case.

Michael Hall, 34, of Duplin County, was sentenced to 180 months in prison for charges that include conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 500 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine; distribution of 50 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribution of a quantity of heroin; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

From Champion Media reports