RALEIGH (AP) — A North Carolina agency is assuming control temporarily of a portion of a county department of social services after an investigation revealed a systemic lack of adequate training, supervision and capacity to deliver appropriate child welfare services.

On Monday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services was to temporarily assume leadership of child welfare services at the Bertie County Department of Social Services. The move is authorized under state law, and has the support of the county and the department, the state department said in a news release.

NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley said working with county leaders would strengthen its ability to deliver child welfare services.

The department initiated a review of child welfare services in Bertie County after learning of serious concerns around its practice, delivery and administration of child welfare services. NCDHHS staff will be on site at the Bertie County Department of Social Services and will work with staff to manage and stabilize child welfare services as well as develop a plan to bring it into compliance with all applicable laws and appropriate practices, the news release said.