ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County School Board met virtually on Monday evening to discuss and take action on changes to the Tar Heel school construction project, as well as to meet in closed session for personnel issues.

The board opened the meeting with a moment of silence to honor the late Assistant Superintendent Antonia Beatty.

The lone action items on Monday’s agenda focused on the school project in Tar Heel — the first of three was a revised contract with Bordeaux Construction, and there were a number of questions raised from board members.

Alan West asked whether the restoration of ball fields was still going to happen, and was told that it would, but the budget for that had been reduced.

He also wanted to know whether the initially budgeted playground equipment would still be possible, and was told it would, but that it would be coming out of the furniture and fixed equipment budget.

And finally, West inquired whether the classroom visual display boards were going to be eliminated, and was told that they would be from the revised contract budget.

Dennis Edwards also raised a concern about the project going forward.

“Are we going to have portable buildings to store items while construction is going on?” he asked. “My concern is that they will be secured.”

Mike Burris, the project manager, said a Connex or trailer box would be provided for storage and whatever was used would be secured.

The Board of Education voted unanimously to accept the revised contract.

Second on the action items list was the approval of architect’s design change, which would cut $95,862 from the initial budget.

After no discussion arose, the board unanimously approved the change.

Finally, the board was presented with a contract for material testing and special inspections — which will allow for the testing of concrete, soil and steel connections/welding points. That contract was to not exceed $132,200.

The board again unanimously approved the request.

A short closed session followed and, when the board returned, there was no discussion and the meeting was adjourned.

