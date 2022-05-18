Unofficial Bladen Counmty results …
Bladen County Sheriff (D)
Guy W. Childress … 106
Hakeem Brown … 1,376
Bladen County Sheriff (R)
Gary Edwards … 118
Jim McVicker* … 810
Clerk of Superior Court (R)
Cristin Hursey … 521
Jason Britt … 388
Board of Ed, District 2 (R)
Ben Lee … 103
Berry Lewis … 71
Mackie Singletary … 276
Board of Ed, county-wide (D)
Harfel Davis … 107
Vince Rozier* … 778
Cory Singletary* … 522
Sophia Brixey … 80
Board of Commissioners, District 2 (R)
Charles Ray Peterson … 295
Dawson Singletary … 157
US House of Rep, District 7 (R)
David Rouzer* … 826
Max Southworth-Beckwith … 85
US House of Rep, District 7 (D)
Charles E. Evans … 865
Charles Graham … 346
Yushonda Midgette … 125
Steve Miller … 102
US Senate (R)
Marjorie Eastman … 17
David Flaherty … 8
Benjamin Griffiths … 5
Kenneth Harper Jr. … 8
Pat McCrory … 231
Charles Kenneth Moss … 6
Lichia Sibhatu … 0
Debora Tshiovo … 1
Mark Walker … 59
Jen Banwart … 2
Lee A. Brian … 3
Leonard Bryant … 6
Ted Budd … 572
Drew Bulecza … 0
US Senate (D)
James Carr Jr … 51
Robert Colon … 13
Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond … 25
Constance Johnson … 7
Tobias LaGrone … 2
B.K. Maginnis … 13
Rett Newton … 10
Marcus Williams … 36
Greg Antoine … 9
Cheri Beasley … 1,310
Chrelle Booker … 17
* denotes incumbent