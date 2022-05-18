Unofficial Bladen Counmty results …

***

Bladen County Sheriff (D)

Guy W. Childress … 106

Hakeem Brown … 1,376

Bladen County Sheriff (R)

Gary Edwards … 118

Jim McVicker* … 810

Clerk of Superior Court (R)

Cristin Hursey … 521

Jason Britt … 388

Board of Ed, District 2 (R)

Ben Lee … 103

Berry Lewis … 71

Mackie Singletary … 276

Board of Ed, county-wide (D)

Harfel Davis … 107

Vince Rozier* … 778

Cory Singletary* … 522

Sophia Brixey … 80

Board of Commissioners, District 2 (R)

Charles Ray Peterson … 295

Dawson Singletary … 157

US House of Rep, District 7 (R)

David Rouzer* … 826

Max Southworth-Beckwith … 85

US House of Rep, District 7 (D)

Charles E. Evans … 865

Charles Graham … 346

Yushonda Midgette … 125

Steve Miller … 102

US Senate (R)

Marjorie Eastman … 17

David Flaherty … 8

Benjamin Griffiths … 5

Kenneth Harper Jr. … 8

Pat McCrory … 231

Charles Kenneth Moss … 6

Lichia Sibhatu … 0

Debora Tshiovo … 1

Mark Walker … 59

Jen Banwart … 2

Lee A. Brian … 3

Leonard Bryant … 6

Ted Budd … 572

Drew Bulecza … 0

US Senate (D)

James Carr Jr … 51

Robert Colon … 13

Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond … 25

Constance Johnson … 7

Tobias LaGrone … 2

B.K. Maginnis … 13

Rett Newton … 10

Marcus Williams … 36

Greg Antoine … 9

Cheri Beasley … 1,310

Chrelle Booker … 17

* denotes incumbent