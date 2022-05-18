Unofficial voting results for contested races, with 17 of 17 Bladen County precincts reporting, are as follows:
***
Bladen County Sheriff (D)
Guy W. Childress … 306
Hakeem Brown … 2,388
Bladen County Sheriff (R)
Gary Edwards … 323
Jim McVicker* … 2,270
Clerk of Superior Court (R)
Cristin Hursey … 1,401
Jason Britt … 1,133
Board of Ed, District 2 (R)
Ben Lee … 288
Berry Lewis … 259
Mackie Singletary … 657
Board of Ed, county-wide (D)
Harfel Davis … 435
Vince Rozier* … 1,120
Cory Singletary* … 843
Sophia Brixey … 297
Board of Commissioners, District 2 (R)
Charles Ray peterson … 827
Dawson Singletary … 383
US House of Rep, District 7 (R)
David Rouzer* … 2,234
Max Southworth-Beckwith … 271
US House of Rep, District 7 (D)
Charles E. Evans … 1,446
Charles Graham … 704
Yushonda Midgette … 261
Steve Miller … 213
US Senate (R)
Marjorie Eastman … 44
David Flaherty … 19
Benjamin Griffiths … 19
Kenneth Harper Jr. … 29
Pat McCrory … 590
Charles Kenneth Moss … 18
Lichia Sibhatu … 2
Debora Tshiovo … 5
Mark Walker … 135
Jen Banwart … 3
Lee A. Brian … 4
Leonard Bryant … 17
Ted Budd … 1,673
Drew Bulecza … 5
US Senate (D)
James Carr Jr … 97
Robert Colon … 48
Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond … 53
Constance Johnson … 21
Tobias LaGrone … 13
B.K. Maginnis … 25
Rett Newton … 35
Marcus Williams … 88
Greg Antoine … 27
Cheri Beasley … 2,248
Chrelle Booker … 40
* denotes incumbent