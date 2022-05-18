Unofficial voting results for contested races, with 17 of 17 Bladen County precincts reporting, are as follows:

***

Bladen County Sheriff (D)

Guy W. Childress … 306

Hakeem Brown … 2,388

Bladen County Sheriff (R)

Gary Edwards … 323

Jim McVicker* … 2,270

Clerk of Superior Court (R)

Cristin Hursey … 1,401

Jason Britt … 1,133

Board of Ed, District 2 (R)

Ben Lee … 288

Berry Lewis … 259

Mackie Singletary … 657

Board of Ed, county-wide (D)

Harfel Davis … 435

Vince Rozier* … 1,120

Cory Singletary* … 843

Sophia Brixey … 297

Board of Commissioners, District 2 (R)

Charles Ray peterson … 827

Dawson Singletary … 383

US House of Rep, District 7 (R)

David Rouzer* … 2,234

Max Southworth-Beckwith … 271

US House of Rep, District 7 (D)

Charles E. Evans … 1,446

Charles Graham … 704

Yushonda Midgette … 261

Steve Miller … 213

US Senate (R)

Marjorie Eastman … 44

David Flaherty … 19

Benjamin Griffiths … 19

Kenneth Harper Jr. … 29

Pat McCrory … 590

Charles Kenneth Moss … 18

Lichia Sibhatu … 2

Debora Tshiovo … 5

Mark Walker … 135

Jen Banwart … 3

Lee A. Brian … 4

Leonard Bryant … 17

Ted Budd … 1,673

Drew Bulecza … 5

US Senate (D)

James Carr Jr … 97

Robert Colon … 48

Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond … 53

Constance Johnson … 21

Tobias LaGrone … 13

B.K. Maginnis … 25

Rett Newton … 35

Marcus Williams … 88

Greg Antoine … 27

Cheri Beasley … 2,248

Chrelle Booker … 40

* denotes incumbent