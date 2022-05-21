44th annual White Lake Water Festival brings a crowd

WHITE LAKE — Thin clouds and a cooling breeze kept the throng of visitors to White Lake from dealing with the expected heat of the day, at least until after the 45-minute parade down White Lake Drive on Saturday morning.

The 44th annual White Lake Water Festival, which officially kicked off on Friday with the Elizabethtown Rotary International Golf Tournament in the morning and continued with a putt-putt golf tournament, the “Make a Splash” leap into White Lake, a classic car cruise-in and a concert by Autumn Tide.

On Saturday morning, chairs, blankets and golf carts began lining White Lake Drive early to enjoy the parade featuring more than 60 entries — many of which had folks flinging candy and toys to the children along the way.

“I thought the parade was really good,” said Terri Dennison, executive director of the Elizabethtown-White lake Area Chamber of Commerce. “We had a nice crowd and they seemed to enjoy it.

“I’m glad the weather was good for the parade,” she added. “But it did get hotter.”

After the parade, visitors from as far away as the Raleigh/Durham area, Vanceboro and Loris, South Carolina, wandered the numerous vendors that featured food, clothing, arts and crafts, and more.

“We had a good variety of vendors,” Dennison said. “There were several who didn’t show up, probably because of the heat.”

One unexpected highlight came late in the morning when the band 87 & Pine — based in the Elizabethtown and Tar Heel areas — took the festival stage and performed.

“They called and said they had an opening after their performance elsewhere was canceled, so I was excited they could come,” Dennison said.

Later in the day, the band Rivermist, followed by the band The Pink Slips, performed on the Goldston’s Beach/Grand Regal Music Stage.

“This is always a nice festival to come to,” said Joan Carter, who was visiting from Clinton. “There are lots of things to see and do — and I always take something home.”

She was carrying a walking taco and wooden WELCOME sign as she made her way through the parking lot.

