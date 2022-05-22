ELIZABETHTOWN — A search warrant served on Tuesday along the 400 block of Center Road in Elizabethtown resulted in two arrests on various drug charges.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office served the warrant following complaints from area residents about alleged narcotics activity.

According to a Sheriff’s Office report, Vice/Narcotics Unit personnel discovered more than 500 grams of cocaine and more than 500 grams of marijuana. The estimated value of the narcotics seized is $27,000.

Arrested were Keith Lesane of Elizabethtown, who was charged with possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine; trafficking in cocaine; possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana; manufacture marijuana; maintain dwelling for keep/sell controlled substance; and maintain vehicle for keep/sell controlled substance. He received a $125,000 secured bond.

Also arrested was Demond Ballard, who was charged with possession of cocaine. He received a $1,000 secured bond.

