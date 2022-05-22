Marinate these kebabs the night before you want to serve them to infuse them with the fragrant flavors of fresh herbs and spices.

Then get the grill heated up and get started. The aroma will let anyone nearby know it’s time to enjoy.

***

Ingredients …

Kebabs

Chicken Marinade

Pineapple, Potato, and Pepper Marinade

***

Directions …

— Chicken

Place chicken into mixing bowl or plastic bag and season with salt and pepper.

Combine remaining chicken marinade ingredients and pour over chicken. Marinate 8 to 12 hours.

— Potatoes, Pineapple, and Peppers

Microwave 1 pound of any varietal of petite potatoes for eight minutes, or until fork tender.

Place cooled potatoes, pineapple, and peppers into a mixing bowl or plastic bag.

Combine marinade ingredients and pour over produce. Marinate 8 to 12 hours.

— Assembly

Soak wooden skewers in water for one hour before grill time.

Layer chicken, pineapple, potatoes, and peppers onto skewers in any fashion you like.

Discard excess marinade.

Heat grill over medium-high heat (400°F) and lightly oil.

Place kebabs onto grill. Cook for 10 to 15 minutes, turning when necessary, or until chicken reaches 160°F and is no longer pink inside.

For more potato recipes, go online to www.potatogoodness.com.