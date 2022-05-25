ELIZABETHTOWN — Elizabeth Cole, executive director of Emereau: Bladen visited with the local Rotary Club on Wednesday and spent time dispelling myths that surround the charter school.

The school is now in its fifth year of operation and Cole has been the executive director now for three years.

“This is the first normal year of school for me, after COVID came,” she said.

The first myth Cole spoke about was that the public thinks the charter school can “run its own show,”

“That’s not true,” she said. “We are definitely held accountable. We do have some flexibility in how we reach the goals, but that flexibility helps many of the students move faster or slower as needed.”

There is also the public perception that the charter school takes state money away from the public schools.

“We don’t, we simply serve the children who come to us,” Cole stated. “The reality is we don’t get 100% of the dollar for each child from the state — we get about 70% on the dollar that public schools get.

“And, we don’;t get extra local money for teacher salaries, etc.,” she added.

Another myth is that the charter school gets to pick and choose its students.

“No, kit’s all done by lottery electronically,” Cole said. “Parents can enter their children and the lottery picks.

“There are cases where a child with a sibling already in Emereau will get moved up,” she added. “Or, if the child has a parents working at the school. But that’s the only ways it can happen.”

Cole went on to explain that the school has grown from 240 students when it opened to 550 now in the K-8 programs. She said the school now has nine sports to offer students; now has a school resource officer from the Sheriff’s Office; and that the starting pay for beginning teachers is $40,000 — higher than the public schools.

She said the school has a strategic plan that includes having a facility on campus for gatherings like shows, award ceremonies, etc. within the next two years.

“Our mission is and will always be to provide parents with a learning option for their children,” Cole said.

Anyone looking for more information on Emereau: Bladen can go online to www.emereau.org.

