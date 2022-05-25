Practice gratitude. Experience, practice, and express gratitude to God, first always, for your salvation. Above all other blessings, the Christian rightly is grateful for forgiveness of sins which separate us from God, for rebellions against the Lord God, Who sacrificed His only Son, for our iniquity and transgressions.

Grieving the shipwreck drowning of his four young daughters at sea, just days earlier, the Christian father who wrote “It Is Well With My Soul,” thanked God for forgiveness, for nailing his sins, “not in part, but the whole,” to the cross. Horatio Spafford thanked God for his salvation and the assurance of a day when Christ would return, and he would be reunited with his children.

Be thankful for plans God made for your life before your birth.

Be thankful for sufficient food, clean water, clothes, and shelter.

When I was teaching Christian theology in seminary, in the1990s, students returned from a mission education trip abroad, in Kenya, and reported about the practice among Christian converts there, of offering three-fold thanksgiving to God at mealtime, however much, or little, food was on the table. My students were still astonished at having heard, and witnessed, that three-fold practice of thanking God for the food that was in their bowls when the bowls were full, and thanking God for the food that had been in the bowls in former days, and if the bowls were then empty and there was no food, they thanked God for the empty bowls and for the food that would fill them again. Glory!! What trust in the Amazing Grace of God! I have never forgotten that story from my students, and I am confident that not a one of them has forgotten it, either.

And about those persons in your life who thanked God for their food, whether plentiful or little, and who gave gratitude to God in all circumstances; to those who taught you, out of their own thankful hearts, to be grateful to God first of all, to them be ye also thankful, and thank our Lord for them. Thank those persons, insofar as you can get in touch with them. Visit them, if you can. Call or text them, if you cannot visit. Or use the beautiful remnant of calligraphy, your own cursive handwriting.

I have awakened in the fourth watch of the night now, and the Lord has given to me the last portion of this column I write, in gratitude, to the One whose salvation and blessings are the saving and sustaining Living Water of my life.

Jesus comes walking on the water to His disciples in the fourth watch of the night. I wrote about that last week. Let me thank first, now, God my heavenly Father, Christ Jesus, my Savior, and my Teacher, the Holy Spirit. Next, let me thank Rev. Stephen Hunt, who preached with Holy Ghost fire the passage from Matthew 14 to us at our church, Beards Chapel, and reminded us of, and inspired me with, this sacred image of Jesus walking on the troubled water, and calling His believing, trusting, and thankful followers to get out of the boat and walk to Him, also on the troubled waters. We have illness in our family now. Someone very precious to God and to us is ill, and with trust, we will walk on the troubled waters to our Christ. Thank You, Lord!

I am grateful to God Whose called and faithful ministers of the Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ bring the Word made flesh in Christ Jesus, revealed and written in Holy Scripture, and preached from the sacred pulpit, through anointed preachers like Rev. Hunt, to His people. And I thank God for the faithful minister, and devoted father of our three children, the Rev. Lalon Lem Barnes, Jr., who proclaimed the Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ from the sacred pulpit, 42 years, and went home to be with our Lord, six years ago this week. May our churches flourish with God-called preachers of the Truth like these! Fill us with Holy Ghost fire, O Lord God!

Finally, I thank my Lord for my grandson Mac, and I thank Mac, who ministers to me, and who lifted me back onto my feet, after I had lost my balance and tumbled off the edge of my chair onto the floor, last Wednesday. Blessedly uninjured, but incapable of standing without the help of Mac, I knew that this Christian grandson would walk on the water to my assistance, through the call of Jesus, and give honor to Christ. Mac is not ashamed of his Lord. Praise God from Whom all blessings flow!

Thanks be to God.

Elizabeth Barnes is a native of Bladen County and now lives at White Lake. She taught Christian theology at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and at Baptist Theological Seminary at Richmond. She is a member of Beard’s Chapel Baptist Church.