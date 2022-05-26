Ex-detention

officer charged

LUMBERTON — A former Robeson County Detention Center officer has been charged for allegedly smuggling a cell phone into the jail, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Stacey Hunt, 33, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged Wednesday with felony conspiracy, providing a phone/electronic device to an inmate and felony dissemination of obscenity, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Hunt was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

The detention officer was relieved of her duties Wednesday morning, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

***

Veteran opens

new restaurant

PEMBROKE — It was 21 years ago on May 23 that Antonio Vincent joined the U.S. Army, and one year ago on May 23 that he retired after two decades of service.

Keeping with that trend, Vincent marked another milestone on Monday, May 23, 2022, with the opening of his restaurant The Governor Place, one of the latest eateries to take root in the Pembroke community.

“May 23 is kind of my day,” Vincent said.

The restaurant is located at 201 E. Livermore Drive, inside of the Angel Exchange building at COMtech.

***

Man pleads

guilty to murder

LUMBERTON — A man charged in the 2017 shooting death of a Lumberton man pleaded guilty Monday to the charge of first-degree murder.

Jonathan Brent Skipworth, of Greenview Drive in Lumberton, pleaded guilty to the charge Monday and faces a sentence of life without the possibility of parole, according to Robeson County District Attorney Matt Scott.

Skipworth and his son Nathaniel Logan Locklear, of Treasure Drive in Maxton, were both charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 43-year-old Ronnie Lee Sampson who was found dead on the roof of a home in 2017.

Locklear’s case was dismissed as a result of the plea.

***

County proposes

5-cent tax hike

CLINTON — A declining population in Sampson County has meant less tax base and anticipated revenue, which combined with omnipresent inflation and supply chain issues, has left the county at a serious crossroads.

The severity of the situation was brought into a somber focus during Monday’s unveiling of the 2022-23 proposed budget for Sampson, which includes a recommended 5-cent tax increase.

“If my goal was to win a popularity contest, this would not be the presentation I would be making,” said County Manager Ed Causey.

The proposed 2022-23 budget is available at sampsonnc.com.

From Champion Media reports