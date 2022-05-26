The Faith Calendar is for Bladen County church events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change. All event listings should be sent by email to news@bladenjournal.com — no phone calls, please.

May 29

• Oak Grove Original Free Will Baptist Church will hold a fifth Sunday singing at 11 a.m. Everyone is invited. The Adoration Quartet will provide the music.

• Butters Baptist Church will be celebrating its 90th-year anniversary. Everyone is invited to come worship and celebrate this milestone. Sunday school starts at 9 a.m., worship service at 10 a.m. and there will be food and fellowship following church services. If you are interested in sharing a message in song, we would appreciate that greatly. Hope to see you.

June 5-8

• Trinity United Methodist Church will host its Vacation Bible School from 5:30 to 7:30 each day. Dinner served each nibhght with the theme “Food Truck Party.” Bring your family and friends. The church is located at 901 W. Broad St. in Elizabethtown.