***

Through June 10

• Moon and Me Photography will have her work on display at the Bladenboro Historical building in the art gallery on the second floor of 818 S, Main St. in Bladenboro now until June 11. Jade McNeil is the photographer. She does all kinds of photography and offers mermaid sessions with the tail and top available in different sizes. The art gallery is open Saturdays and Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m.

July 11 through Aug. 5

• Baden County Public Library’s three branches will host the Bizzy Bus Summer reading Program with the theme of “Oceans of Possibilities.” The event will take place at Bridger Memorial Public Library on Mondays at 3 p.m.; at Clarkton Public Library on Tuesdays at 3 p.m.; and at the Elizabethtown branch on Thursdays at 3 p.m.

May 27

• Bladen County Division of Aging, 608 McLeod St. in Elizabethtown, will celebrate Older Americans Month with the community from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be free T-shirts while supplies last, games, music, dancing, door prizes and lunch.

May 28

• Coffee, Cars, and Croissants — classic car cruise-in, 9 a.m. to noon, at Cape Fear Farmers Market, Elizabethtown

May 30

MEMORIAL DAY

June 11

• The 10th annual Camp Clearwater Luau will be held at Camp Clearwater, White Lake. For information, call 910-862-3365 or go to https://campclearwater.com/important-dates

June 14

• The Committee of 100 will hold its annual business meeting and dinner at 6 p.m. at Cape Fear Winery in Elizabethtown.

June 18

• A Community Prayer Service will be held at the Bladen County Courthouse lawn starting at noon.

June 19

FATHER’S DAY

June 25

• The Men & Women United for Youth & Families will hold a Community Fun Day at the Ranson Activity Center, located at 2694 General Howe Hwy. in Riegelwood from noon to 4:30 p.m. There will be games, face-painting, music, dancing, basketball and more. All proceeds go toward college scholarships. For information, call Ricky Graham at 910-297-8178.

• A candlelight vigil will be held at the Bladenboro Historical Building to raise awareness of fentanyl poisoning. No time given.

July 1-6

• The downtown Elizabethtown merchants will host a sidewalk sale during regular business hours.

July 4

INDEPENDENCE DAY

• Fireworks will be held at Goldston’s Beach in White Lake starting at 9 p.m.

July 16

• A Community Prayer Service will be held at the Bladen County Courthouse lawn starting at noon.

Sept. 10

• The Dublin Peanut Festival Pageant will be held in the Bladen Community College Auditorium at 7 p.m.

Sept. 17

• The 30th Dublin Peanut Festival will be held at Dublin Primary School.

ONGOING

• If you love arts and crafts, photography, etc., please contact Torie Nealy, curator for Bladenboro visual arts council — a product of Bladenboro Historical Society — at vgnealy94@gmail.com to display your works, join the council, become an art club member or to participate in fun events that will be planned in the near future. This is a nonprofit organization. Any donations to the visual arts council will be greatly appreciated.