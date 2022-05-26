ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Schools recently celebrated the academic achievements of more than 850 students at two district-wide ceremonies.

On Monday, May 23, 399 scholars from Bladen Lakes Primary School, East Arcadia School, Elizabethtown Primary School, Clarkton School of Discovery, Elizabethtown Middle School and East Bladen High School were honored in a ceremony held at East Bladen High School.

Following Monday’s ceremony, Priscilla Brayboy, principal at Elizabethtown Primary School shared, “Recognition can be an incredible motivator, especially for our younger students, so to have an opportunity where we can gather as a community and celebrate our students’ academic success is great. This was a really nice evening for our students and their families.”

It has been at least 15 years since there was a district-wide ceremony honoring academic scholars and it was this that prompted Superintendent Jason Atkinson to bring it back.

“Our students work incredibly hard throughout the year. Maintaining an A Honor Roll average or earning a spot on the Superintendent’s List takes commitment [and support from family and teachers] and we want to recognize and celebrate our students’ academic achievements as a district,” hde said.

The students honored at this week’s ceremonies were recognized for their achievement of A Honor Roll, indicating that they earned a 90 or above average during the 2021-2022 school year. Additionally, students were recognized for earning the distinction of Superintendent’s List for at least one of the nine-week grading periods during the 2021-2022 school year. Students on the Superintendent’s List maintained a 96 or above average per grading period.

On Tuesday evening, 478 scholars from Bladenboro Primary School, Dublin Primary School, Plain View Primary School, Bladenboro Middle School, Tar Heel Middle School, Bladen Early College High School and West Bladen High School were recognized for their outstanding academic achievements in a ceremony in the gymnasium at West Bladen High School.

Peggy Hester, principal at West Bladen High School remarked, “The academic success of our students is our highest priority. Celebrating that success gives me so much joy. I couldn’t be prouder of the hard work and dedication of our students.”