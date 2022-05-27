Weather pushes the event indoors

ELIZABETHTOWN — Despite an annoying rain that moved all of the activities inside Friday morning, the Bladen County Division on Aging held its first event for Honoring Older Americans Month.

That rain didn’t keep people away.

“I’m thrilled with the turnout,” said Kelly Robeson, director of Aging Services. “Especially with the weather being so bad. We’re a little cramped, but I think they are having a good time.”

There was plenty to keep them busy.

The day offered free coffees, frappes or smoothies from Barefoot Brew, numerous tables filled with pamphlets to let the seniors know about area services — as well as a wide variety of giveaways — massages from a new spa at Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery, Bingo and more. Barefoot Brew also provided the lunch.

“We partnered with numerous local vendors to let people know about resources and services available in Bladen County,” Robeson said. “Hopefully they will take information home with them and look into the things they can use.”

‘Age My Way’

One of the featured tables at Friday’s event was the “Age My Way” table, which invited visitors to sign their name on a poster board and tell something about themselves.

“We encourage seniors to tell us how they age,” Robeson said. “So many enjoy dancing, music, Bingo and other activities. This will help us to be able to provide better services.

“There is really a stigma to being a senior,” she added. “But most of these folks don’t see themselves as a senior … they are all young at heart; there’s no definitive way to get older. Each one is only as old as they feel.”

Robeson said she hopes to make Friday’s event an annual one, “and that Mother Nature cooperates,” she said.

