ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Schools is preparing to congratulate graduating seniors in the coming days.

For the first time, the school district will host three Class of 2022 high school graduations, as Bladen Early College High School prepares to celebrate its first graduating class.

Held in the auditorium at Bladen Community College, the Early College will kick off the district’s graduation ceremonies at 5 p.m. on Friday.

The district’s two traditional high school graduation ceremonies will be held the following week — on Friday, June 10, at Elizabethtown Middle School in the gymnasium. East Bladen High School’s graduation is at 10 a.m. and West Bladen High School’s will begin promptly at 3 p.m.

Each graduate will receive seven tickets for their guests. Doors will close to attendees 15 minutes prior to the start of the ceremony. Guests must have a graduation ticket to attend and there will be no entry once doors close.

The district is planning to live-stream the three graduations providing those unable to attend in-person the ability to watch the ceremony.