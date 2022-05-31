DUBLIN — Bladen Community College invites families with children of all ages and adults alike to climb aboard a variety of vehicles at the second annual Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday, June 4, from 8 a.m. until noon.

This family event will take place at Bladen Community College’s campus in Parking Lot K, the first parking lot on the right after turning off of Hwy. 41.

Truck and equipment operators will be on hand to demonstrate how their vehicles work and explain what they do. Visitors will be able to check out a fire engine, sanitation truck, aerial bucket truck, dump truck, tractors, rescue and emergency vehicles, and much more.

“We’re thrilled to be hosting our second year of Touch-A-Truck,” said Sondra Guyton, vice-president for Institutional Advancement and Community Relations. “This annual community event gives kids of all ages a chance to have fun and expand their growing minds by exploring many different types of trucks and equipment.”

She added that, “BCC is dedicated to educating our citizens of all ages through innovative and engaging methods. It’s my hope that this event inspires many of our kids to learn more about engineering, the public services our community provides, and the big trucks and machines that help us make Bladen County the great community it truly is.”

No enrollment is required for Touch-A-Truck. This free program is open to the public. While at Touch-A-Truck, make sure to stop by the BCC Career Summer Camp booth to register for summer camp. Summer Career Camp will run June 20-23.

For information about Touch-A-Truck, contact 910-879-5620 or visit https://fb.me/e/2Du58HT0W. For information about Summer Career Camp, contact Tracy Smith at tsmith@bladencc.edu or visit https://fb.me/e/74bziAqMl.