LAKE WACCAMAW – Elizabethtown-based Pastor Jason Williams will serve as the featured speaker during the 2022 Thomas Academy Graduation Ceremony set for 10 a.m. on June 11 in the Leamon Rogers Memorial Chapel on the campus of Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina.

The public is welcome to attend this celebration of the 18 graduates representing the Thomas Academy Class of 2022.

“This graduating class has been through so much in their time at Thomas Academy,” said Thomas Academy Principal Cathy Gantz. “They have navigated a global pandemic and come through to earn a high school diploma. I am grateful that Pastor Williams will be able to share his insights with them as they prepare for the next chapter.”

Williams is extremely active in the Bladen County community. Since 2011, he has founded four community focused organizations to benefit the area. These include Bladen County Released Time, Foundation Bible Church, Bladen Disaster Recovery Team, and Dream Works Bladen.

“I would describe myself as an entrepreneur of Jesus,” said Williams. “My goal and heart is to help as many people in need reach their goals through the love and power of Jesus Christ.”

Williams holds an associate’s degree in religion and church administration from Fruitland Baptist Bible College and a bachelor’s degree in christian studies from Liberty University. He has been married to his college love for 21 years and they have five children.

The graduation ceremony will also include senior remembrances and awarding of diplomas.

For more information about the ceremony, or to learn more about Thomas Academy’s educational program, contact Gantz at 910-646-2237 or cathy.gantz@thomasacademync.org.

About Thomas Academy

Thomas Academy is a North Carolina Public Charter School that educates middle and high school students. Located on the campus of Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina in Lake Waccamaw, the academy provides a tailored academic experience to students who are oftentimes in need of a more specialized, integrated curriculum.

Thomas Academy was founded on personalization in education, unique offerings and educating through purposeful design. Enrollment is open to any student in grades six through 12.

For information, visit the website www.thomasacademync.org.