Three to six major storms are being predicted

RALEIGH — The Atlantic Hurricane Season began on Wednesday and will be another very active one, according to The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The American Red Cross Eastern North Carolina urges everyone who lives in hurricane prone areas to make their preparations now and is issuing a call for more people to volunteer to respond to these emergencies.

For the seventh consecutive year, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting above-average Atlantic hurricane activity, continuing the trend of more frequent and intense climate-driven disasters. The forecast calls for 14 to 21 named storms, of which six to 10 could become hurricanes, including three to six major hurricanes with winds of 111 mph or higher.

How to get ready

Just follow these steps to help make sure your family is ready to either evacuate or hunker down if a storm threatens your community:

· First, create an evacuation plan. Plan what to do in case you are separated from your family during an emergency or if you need to evacuate.

· Build an emergency kit with a gallon of water per person, per day, non-perishable food, a flashlight, battery-powered radio, first aid kit, medications, supplies for infants or pets, a multi-purpose tool, personal hygiene items, copies of important papers, cell phone chargers, extra cash, blankets, maps of the area and emergency contact information.

· Stay informed. Find out how local officials will contact you during a disaster and how you will get important information, such as evacuation orders.

· Download the free Red Cross Emergency app to have severe weather safety information right at your fingertips. The Emergency app provides real-time weather alerts and tips on how to stay safe during severe weather and countless other emergencies. Search “American Red Cross” in app stores or go to redcross.org/apps.

Volunteers needed

The relentless pace of severe disasters has created additional and ongoing emergency needs, especially for families who have been displaced year after year by extreme weather events. As the growing number of climate disasters threatens lives on a near-constant basis, the Red Cross is growing our volunteer capacity to respond to these emergencies.

The need to help during disasters has never been greater — join us to provide relief and hope when it matters most. Visit redcross.org to sign up now. These are our most-needed disaster volunteer positions:

· Shelter support: Help at a shelter during a large disaster by welcoming and registering residents, serving meals, setting up cots, distributing blankets and personal hygiene kits, and providing information and other assistance to people in need.

· Health services: Use your professional skills as a licensed health care provider to deliver hands-on support, including care and education to people staying at a shelter during a large disaster. Qualified licenses include RN, LPN, LVN, EMT, paramedic, MD, DO, PA, NP and APRN.

· Disaster action team: While big hurricanes get the most news coverage, smaller disasters such as home fires are no less devastating to those affected. Join your local Disaster Action Team to help families in need by providing food, lodging, comfort, recovery assistance and other support.

Red Cross preparing

As hurricane season begins, the Red Cross is also getting prepared to make sure help is available to anyone left in need by a disaster. These efforts include updating response plans in coordination with local partners, refreshing our stock of relief supplies including cots, blankets and cleaning supplies, and recruiting and training new volunteers.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. However, 2021 was the seventh consecutive year that a storm formed before the designated start of the season, so it’s vital for people who could be affected by these storms get ready now.

For more information, visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.