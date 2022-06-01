BOONE — Tara Rogers, of Clarkton, is a 2021-22 recipient of Appalachian State University’s Diversity Scholars Program Scholarship.

The merit-based scholarship covers full in-state tuition and fees for up to four years and includes leadership workshops, service-learning, international experiences and mentorship opportunities.

App State Chancellor Sheri Everts noted the Diversity Scholars, who are recognized for their academic excellence, are also challenged to promote and embrace diversity — both on and off campus.

Rogers is majoring in gender, women’s and sexuality studies and minoring in American sign language. She chose App State because “it is clear that one of the university’s main missions is to promote diversity on and off campus,” she said.

She said her scholarship will provide “financial freedom” and allow her to graduate debt-free. She expects to build connections with her Diversity Scholars peers, as well as network with program alumni who are established in their careers, she said.

At West Bladen High School in Bladenboro, Rogers served as class president during her junior and senior years. She was president of the school’s Beta Club and Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) chapter, editor-in-chief of the yearbook and captain of the varsity cheerleading squad.