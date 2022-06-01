The Bladen Journal wasn’t able to be delivered to the post offices on Wednesday in time for mail delivery to take place.

“After postponing the delivery of the Bladen Journal by a day because of the Memorial Day holiday, we learned Wednesday morning that delivery to post offices weren’t done in time,” said W. Curt Vincent, GM/editor of the newspaper. “We sincerely apologize and want to assure our subscribers they will receive the edition in their mail on Thursday.”

All newspaper racks and boxes did get the usual supply of the Bladen Journal on Wednesday morning.