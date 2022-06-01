‘We are pretty proud of our little town’

ELIZABETHTOWN — Pat Taylor, town clerk for White Lake, hadn’t planned to visit with the Elizabethtown Rotary Club on Wednesday, but when Town Manager Sean Martin had something come up, Taylor was the next one up.

She came with information provided by Martin, but first opened with her own comment.

“We are pretty proud of our little town,” she said. “It’s getting better all the time.”

Martin then listed several areas where the town is making improvements, including:

— Sanitary sewer and water projects on a system that is in excess of 40 years old. She said the cost will be about $1.4 million.

— The multi-use pathway that is now being extended to the marina. Martin said the town has applied for EDA grants to help with the cost and, eventually, it is hoped the path will circle the lake completely.

— Storm water collection plan. A grant has also been applied for to assist with the cost.

— A gateway/street scape master plan that will help support vehicle and pedestrian traffic. That cost has been set at $50,000.

— Water asset and inventory study of infrastructure at a cost of $172,500. Grants have been applied for.

— There has been a Charlie Daniels presence established, and Martin said the town expects it to grow.

“We have a lot of things going on, as well as a lot of new business and new owners who are really trying to make White Lake a better place to visit and live,” Martin said.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.