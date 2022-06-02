The Community Calendar is for Bladen County events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change; meetings may be via internet. All event listings should be sent by email to news@www.bladenjournal.com — no phone calls, please.

***

Through June 10

• Moon and Me Photography will have her work on display at the Bladenboro Historical building in the art gallery on the second floor of 818 S, Main St. in Bladenboro now until June 11. Jade McNeil is the photographer. She does all kinds of photography and offers mermaid sessions with the tail and top available in different sizes. The art gallery is open Saturdays and Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m.

July 11 through Aug. 5

• Baden County Public Library’s three branches will host the Bizzy Bus Summer reading Program with the theme of “Oceans of Possibilities.” The event will take place at Bridger Memorial Public Library on Mondays at 3 p.m.; at Clarkton Public Library on Tuesdays at 3 p.m.; and at the Elizabethtown branch on Thursdays at 3 p.m.

June 3

• Bladen Early College High School graduation will be held.

June 4

• Bladen Community College invites families with children of all ages and adults alike to climb aboard a variety of vehicles at the second annual Touch-A-Truck event from 8 a.m. until noon. This family event will take place at Bladen Community College’s campus in Parking Lot K, the first parking lot on the right after turning off of Hwy. 41. Truck and equipment operators will be on hand to demonstrate how their vehicles work and explain what they do. Visitors will be able to check out a fire engine, sanitation truck, aerial bucket truck, dump truck, tractors, rescue and emergency vehicles, and much more. For information about Touch-A-Truck, call 910-879-5620 or visit https://fb.me/e/2Du58HT0W.

June 6

• There will be a prayer service at 8 a.m. in the county commissioners room at the Bladen County Courthouse in Elizabethtown.

June 10

• East Bladen High School graduation ceremoney will take place at 10 a.m.

• West Bladen High School graduation ceremony will take place at 3 p.m.

June 11

• The 10th annual Camp Clearwater Luau will be held at Camp Clearwater, White Lake. For information, call 910-862-3365 or go to https://campclearwater.com/important-dates

June 14

• The Committee of 100 will hold its annual business meeting and dinner at 6 p.m. at Cape Fear Winery in Elizabethtown.

June 18

• A Community Prayer Service will be held at the Bladen County Courthouse lawn starting at noon.

June 19

FATHER’S DAY

June 25

• The Men & Women United for Youth & Families will hold a Community Fun Day at the Ranson Activity Center, located at 2694 General Howe Hwy. in Riegelwood from noon to 4:30 p.m. There will be games, face-painting, music, dancing, basketball and more. All proceeds go toward college scholarships. For information, call Ricky Graham at 910-297-8178.

• A candlelight vigil will be held at the Bladenboro Historical Building starting at 10 a.m. to raise awareness of fentanyl poisoning. Will last until after dark. Those attending are asked to wear red or purple and bring a candle. There will be Christian music, singers, recovery groups and more.

July 1-6

• The downtown Elizabethtown merchants will host a sidewalk sale during regular business hours.

July 4

INDEPENDENCE DAY

• Fireworks will be held at Goldston’s Beach in White Lake starting at 9 p.m.

July 16

• A Community Prayer Service will be held at the Bladen County Courthouse lawn starting at noon.

Sept. 5

LABOR DAY

Sept. 10

• The Dublin Peanut Festival Pageant will be held in the Bladen Community College Auditorium at 7 p.m.

Sept. 17

• The 30th Dublin Peanut Festival will be held at Dublin Primary School.

ONGOING

• If you love arts and crafts, photography, etc., please contact Torie Nealy, curator for Bladenboro visual arts council — a product of Bladenboro Historical Society — at vgnealy94@gmail.com to display your works, join the council, become an art club member or to participate in fun events that will be planned in the near future. This is a nonprofit organization. Any donations to the visual arts council will be greatly appreciated.