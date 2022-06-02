School district

to hold job fair

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County will host a job fair Saturday at Lumberton Senior High School.

The job fair will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the high school located at 3901 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

Representatives from all PSRC schools and school district departments including Maintenance and Technology will be present to discuss various job opportunities currently available in the district.

For more information, call Nekia McKiver at 910-671-6000 ext. 3215.

Town narrows

manager search

FAIRMONT — Town leaders here have selected three candidates to be interviewed for the town’s top position, according to the interim town manager.

During a meeting Tuesday, Fairmont commissioners selected three candidates to be interviewed for the position of town manager at 5 p.m. on June 15, according to Jenny Larson, town clerk, finance director and interim town manager.

The interview sessions will be closed to the public.

There were 11 applications received for the position, Larson said. Most applicants reside in the Carolinas, but one applicant resides in Connecticut.

The goal is to choose the next town manager from the three candidates.

SCC graduates 47

‘Promise’ students

CLINTON — On May 12, Sampson Community College held its 2022 Spring Commencement Ceremony for its Associate of Applied Science Degree & Diploma programs, as well as its College Transfer programs.

This year, Sampson CC had the privilege of graduating 47 high school seniors from the Career & College Promise program along with the rest of its graduating Class of 2022.

The tuition-free CCP program at Sampson CC provides seamless dual enrollment educational opportunities for eligible North Carolina high school students, allowing them to accelerate completion of college certificates, diplomas, and associate degrees that lead to college transfer or entry-level job skills.

Charges brought

in school threat

CLINTON — A threat made on Instagram against Hobbton High School was traced back to a 12-yearold male and 13-year-old female, who have reportedly been charged.

Investigators with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office were able to trace back the Instagram post to an address in Sampson County where two juveniles were taken into custody and questioned.

The two juveniles have been charged with communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property.

