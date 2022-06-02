The Faith Calendar is for Bladen County church events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change. All event listings should be sent by email to news@www.bladenjournal.com — no phone calls, please.

June 5-8

• Trinity United Methodist Church will host its Vacation Bible School from 5:30 to 7:30 each day. Dinner served each nibhght with the theme “Food Truck Party.” Bring your family and friends. The church is located at 901 W. Broad St. in Elizabethtown.

June 12

• New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in the Sandyfield Community will celebrate its mortgage burning during morning worship. Everyone is invited. The Rev. Jerry McDowell is the pastor.The church is located at 12123 Old Lake Road, Riegelwood.