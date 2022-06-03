Our Lord has given His life for me, His Spirit to me, to live His life in me, if I will follow His Will. Not my will, but Thine be done, O Lord. Amen.

I am not wading into politics. This is worship. It is Christian teaching. “Put up your sword.”

Our human will is marred by our fallen condition, by original sin, and an urge to live our lives outside the Will of God. The evil work of Satan in Uvalde, Texas, dishonors and blasphemes God. Before now, in Parkland, and before then in Sandy Hook, and before that, in Columbine, when my seminary students and I were aghast, appalled, learning that first responders had waited to go into the school; then, and at too many other times, our nation has been horrified when children were massacred. But not enough.

The killing of elementary school children in a classroom that is barricaded by a lunatic, satanic shooter, and thus has made the children and their teachers sitting targets, whose bodies are then shredded, not merely shot but shredded, by a long gun, assault weapon, an AR-15 rifle, outrageously defies any sane, rationally acceptable explanation. Try to grasp that abominable scene: 19 children, and their two, devoted teachers, imprisoned in their classroom, and systematically mowed down, by a shooter whose unskilled marksmanship did not matter, because aiming precisely the AR-15 rifle was unneeded.

The gun idolatry, lust for power, and money lust, of those whose power makes available an AR-15 assault rifle which was designed as a weapon of battlefield warfare, for purchase by civilian gun owners, whether 18 or 81, is blasphemy against God. Forget politics. This is about good and evil. All gun and money lust, and lust for power, is self-idolatry; it violates God’s first, and most important, commandment against the worship of other gods. Archbishop Gustavo-Garcia, head of Uvalde’s diocese, named the “idol of guns,” and condemned it.

This crisis is vastly more than political. It is much more than disagreement over the Second Amendment. This crisis is spiritual. This is about a society’s rebellion against the Will of Almighty God. Values of morality, and of right and wrong, are not relative choices, conditional to individual, self-regarding desires, or differing interpretations of the Constitution. An unconditional Imperative, Moral Law, enacted by God the Creator and Judge, legislates God’s Moral Will and Sovereign ruling. God is not dead and will judge.

Coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors, called out the “50 senators” who are “holding America hostage” to their own power and greed, and to the controlling National Rifle Association. Visibly angry and rightly so, Coach Kerr spoke for many other angry Americans.

Jesus gives His own righteous anger to Christians who are outraged over idolatries of guns, money, and lust for power, now monopolizing decisions of gun control in this country, decisions which do not put the lives of children, of all people, ahead of money and power.

Another wise analyst of the moral and spiritual rebellion dooming us, has said rightly that our opposing views of “salvaging democracy,” whatever our politics, Republican or Democrat, have blinded us to a need to “salvage our souls.” Yes! This ain’t politics! This is about our souls and obedience to God! Wayward disobedience and straying from God’s commandments dishonor God, and will rob us of our souls’ faithfulness and joy.

Almighty God will judge us. God has given the final verdict, and Victory, in the Crucifixion and Resurrection of Jesus Christ. For all who trust in the saving Grace of God, the Resurrection promises “a future of inexpressible goodness.” But here and now, all disciples of Christ Jesus are called, and commanded, to get out of the boat and walk to Him on these turbulent waters. When Simon Peter aimed for the Roman centurion’s neck, intending to decapitate him, and missed, cutting off his ear, Jesus denounced the sword and the use of it. Read Matthew 26:52:. “Then said Jesus unto him, ‘Put up your sword; for all they that take the sword shall die by the sword.’”

What, then, do Christ’s spoken words then, say and teach now, about putting AR-15 rifles into the hands of shooters in civil society? I can tell you. I have the Lord’s commandment to tell you. It is sin against God, transgression against Jesus’ teaching, rebellion against God’s immutable Moral Law, and it is disobedient rejection of both Law and Gospel.

Lord, Thou art the Potter; we are the clay. Mold in us repentance, a broken and contrite heart. Forgive us, we pray. Fill our hearts with Your Spirit, O Lord God.

Thanks be to God.

Elizabeth Barnes is a native of Bladen County and now lives at White Lake. She taught Christian theology at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and at Baptist Theological Seminary at Richmond. She is a member of Beard’s Chapel Baptist Church.