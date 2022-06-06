Shooting takes life

of Maxton man

MAXTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the Friday fatal shooting of a 30-year-old Maxton man.

Sheriff’s deputies responded Friday to a report of a person shot on the 200 block of Revels Road near Maxton, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Jock Clark was found dead at the scene.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Criminal Investigations divisions.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 910-671-3170.

***

Head-on crash kills

Lumberton man

LUMBERTON — A 39-year-old Lumberton man lost his life in a Friday morning crash on N.C. 41 about two-fifths of a mile outside of Lumberton, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 6:09 a.m. Friday on N.C. 41 near Snake Road that involved a 2014 Freightliner, and a 2013 Nissan passenger car.

Lamarick Dijuan Mays died after the 2013 passenger car he was operating crossed the centerline and struck the semi-truck head-on. The semi-truck came to rest in the eastbound ditch and the car in the westbound ditch.

Speed was reportedly a factor.

***

City set to host

Dixie Youth event

LUMBERTON — The city of Lumberton hosted the Dixie Youth World Series at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Complex in both 2018 and 2019.

This summer, the city will host once again.

The 2022 Dixie Youth World Series will be held at the Pennington Complex from Aug. 6-11 with the opening ceremony on Aug. 5 at Lumberton High School.

State champions from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia will descend upon Lumberton, bringing an estimated 2,000 people or more to the city.

In addition, a Lumberton team will get to participate in the tournament as host.

***

School band wins

commercial contest

CLINTON — Sampson Middle School band students got to enjoy a pizza party Friday compliments of the Pizza Inn of Clinton for their victory in the pizza place’s commercial contest.

Pizza Inn hosted a contest for all students grades six to 12 from surrounding local schools. The objective was for students and teachers to craft a 30- to 60-second commercial created for Pizza Inn.

There were six competitors in this contest, including Sampson Middle School’s band, Ra’quan Cain’s Sampson Middle School class. two Clinton High classes under Venetia Mann and two Hobbton High classes under Angela Martin.

From Champion Media reports