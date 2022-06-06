The Community Calendar is for Bladen County events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change; meetings may be via internet. All event listings should be sent by email to news@www.bladenjournal.com — no phone calls, please.

Through June 10

• Moon and Me Photography will have her work on display at the Bladenboro Historical building in the art gallery on the second floor of 818 S, Main St. in Bladenboro now until June 11. Jade McNeil is the photographer. She does all kinds of photography and offers mermaid sessions with the tail and top available in different sizes. The art gallery is open Saturdays and Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m.

July 11 through Aug. 5

• Baden County Public Library’s three branches will host the Bizzy Bus Summer Reading Program with the theme of “Oceans of Possibilities.” The event will take place at Bridger Memorial Public Library on Mondays at 3 p.m.; at Clarkton Public Library on Tuesdays at 3 p.m.; and at the Elizabethtown branch on Thursdays at 3 p.m.

June 10

• East Bladen High School graduation ceremoney will take place at 10 a.m.

• West Bladen High School graduation ceremony will take place at 3 p.m.

June 11

• The 10th annual Camp Clearwater Luau will be held at Camp Clearwater, White Lake. For information, call 910-862-3365 or go to https://campclearwater.com/important-dates

• The Mother County Genealogical Society will meet from 12:30 to 2 p.m. in the Bladenboro Historical Society Building, 818 S. Main St., Bladenboro. The program speaker, Sheila Callaway, will talk about the Thomas David McDowell Collection in the Southern Historical Collection at the UNC’s Wilson Library in Chapel Hill.

June 14

• The Committee of 100 will hold its annual business meeting and dinner at 6 p.m. at Cape Fear Winery in Elizabethtown.

June 18

• A Community Prayer Service will be held at the Bladen County Courthouse lawn starting at noon.

June 19

FATHER’S DAY

June 23

• Bladen County Community Collaborative will hold a community resource fair in partnership with Bladen Community College and Trillium Health Resources at the BCC auditorium from 1 to 5 p.m. Providers of mental health, substance abuse, health, children services and developmental disabilities have been invited to attend to provide information to the community. DSS and the Health Department, as well as law enforcement agencies, have also been invited to attend.

June 25

• The Men & Women United for Youth & Families will hold a Community Fun Day at the Ranson Activity Center, located at 2694 General Howe Hwy. in Riegelwood from noon to 4:30 p.m. There will be games, face-painting, music, dancing, basketball and more. All proceeds go toward college scholarships. For information, call Ricky Graham at 910-297-8178.

• A candlelight vigil will be held at the Bladenboro Historical Building starting at 10 a.m. to raise awareness of fentanyl poisoning. Will last until after dark. Those attending are asked to wear red or purple and bring a candle. There will be Christian music, singers, recovery groups and more.

June 30

• Bladen County Senior Center, 608 McLeod St. in Elizabethtown, will host a Wills and Powers of Attorney Clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those who attend will be screened for eligibility. Be sure to bring contact information for those you want to serve as executor of a will or to have power of attorney.

July 1-6

• The downtown Elizabethtown merchants will host a sidewalk sale during regular business hours.

July 4

INDEPENDENCE DAY

• Fireworks will be held at Goldston’s Beach in White Lake starting at 9 p.m.

July 9

• Cardboard boat races will be held at Camp Clearwater in White Lake. Open to the public.

July 16

• A Community Prayer Service will be held at the Bladen County Courthouse lawn starting at noon.

Aug. 26-27

• The Grand Regal at Goldston’s Beach Music Festival will be held at Goldston’s Breach in White Lake.

Sept. 5

LABOR DAY

Sept. 10

• The Dublin Peanut Festival Pageant will be held in the Bladen Community College Auditorium at 7 p.m.

Sept. 11

• The White Lake Fall International and Sprint will be held. For information, go to www.setupevents.com/nc-tri

Sept. 17

• The 30th Dublin Peanut Festival will be held at Dublin Primary School.

Sept. 24

• A food truck rodeo will be held at Camp Clearwater in White Lake.

Oct. 1

• Oktoberfest will be held at Camp Clearwayer in White Lake.

Oct. 8

• The N.C. Grape Festival will be held at Lu Mil Vineyard in Dublin. For information, go to www.lumilvineyard.com

Oct. 29

• The Beast of Bladenboro festival will be held in downtown Bladenboro. There will be live music, costume contest, food trucks, craft vendors and more. Sponsored by the Boost the ‘Boro Committee. For information, go to www.boosttheboro.org/

Nov. 4-5

•Pork & Beats Festival at the Cape Fear Farmers Market in downtown Elizabethtown. For information, go to www.elizabethtownnc.org

ONGOING

• If you love arts and crafts, photography, etc., please contact Torie Nealy, curator for Bladenboro visual arts council — a product of Bladenboro Historical Society — at vgnealy94@gmail.com to display your works, join the council, become an art club member or to participate in fun events that will be planned in the near future. This is a nonprofit organization. Any donations to the visual arts council will be greatly appreciated.