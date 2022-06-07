LAKE WACCAMAW – Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina will hold the 2022 Rodeo at the BGHNC Farm and Benton/BTS Arena & Exhibition Center over three days in August.

This year’s event will be Aug. 19-20 at 8 p.m. and Aug. 21 at 4 p.m. Gates will open two hours prior each day.

“We are excited to be able to expand this event to a third day,” said Equine Therapy and Events Coordinator Amanda Thompson. “There was such a high demand last year we felt adding a third day would provide an opportunity for more of the community to enjoy the event.”

Thomas Linton Rodeo is providing the Southern Rodeo Association sanctioned event. This means it will include top riders participating in bull riding, calf roping, saddle bronc riding, team roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling, breakaway roping, and bareback riding.

“We could not put together an event like this for the community without our sponsors,” said BGHNC President/CEO Ricky Creech. “We are grateful to the Southeastern Gospel Music Association for providing the initial support to bring this event back for three days. We are hopeful that additional sponsors will come on board to make this event even more spectacular.”

Tickets for the event will only be sold at the gates on a first come, first serve basis. General admission is $15. Military and first responders get in for $12 with ID. Admission for children ages 6 to 10 is $10 and children 5 and under get in for free. All proceeds benefit the children and families of Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina.

“We encourage everyone to arrive at or before the gates open to ensure admission,” Thompson said. “We know that there is going to be a high demand this year and early arrival will allow you to get a good seat and enjoy the vendors.”

For information, or to become a sponsor for the event, contact Johnna Harrelson at 910-646-3083.