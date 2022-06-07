ELIZABETHTOWN — The Battle of Elizabethtown Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is pleased to recognize outstanding graduating student award winners for the 2021-22 school year.

Selection criteria for the prestigious DAR Good Citizens award is based on outstanding service, patriotism, leadership and dependability in home, school and community. School-selected winners were honored at a March luncheon by the Battle of Elizabethtown Chapter where they were presented a check, pin and certificate.

Both honorees are graduates who were dually enrolled at Bladen Community College. Both young women plan to attend N.C. State University in the fall with majors in biology and long-term career goal pursuits in veterinarian science.

East Bladen Good Citizen Sydney Gardner is the daughter of John and Cynthia Gardner of Harrells. A member of the BETA Club and National Honor Society, Ms. Gardner served as president of the Student Government Association and held multiple leadership positions including FFA and HOSA Clubs. A cheering captain and cross country/track athlete as well as a dance instructor, Sydney cites her service to helping peers as her favorite role. During the pandemic she made time to help tutor peers and perform a host of various service projects. Sydney hopes to someday conduct zoological research for wildlife conservation.

West Bladen’s Good Citizen Kayla Norris is the daughter of Keith and Michelle Norris of Bladenboro. Kayla served as FFA president, SGA Vice President, was active in the Beta Club and is recognized for excellence in a host of leadership positions. She was described by her volleyball coach, teacher and mentor, Gaye Davis as a “cheerleader” for teammates who brings positivity to her role as Peer Group Connection leader and in the clubs where she served. Ms. Norris hopes to serve Bladen County someday as a veterinarian.

Karen Cordona, a West Bladen graduate, was awarded the DAR National Defense Committee’s ROTC Medal. Cadet recipients of this award demonstrate academic excellence, dependability, good character, adherence to military discipline, leadership and patriotism.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patrotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world’s largest and most active service organizations. More than one million women have joined the DAR since it was founded. To learn more about the work of today’s DAR, visit www.DAR.org.