Courtesy photo

Bladen Soil and Water Conservation District recently announced that Bladen Lakes Primary School student, Isabel Gardner, whose teacher is Angela Butcher, is the winner at the state level in the 2022 fourth-grade level poster contest. The theme was “Soil and Water … Yours for Life,” and Isabel won at the Bladen District level and Area 7 level (nine Soil and Water Districts) competitions before advancing to state-level competition, where her entry was judged along with entries from across the state.