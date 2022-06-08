HARRELLS — A traffic checking station operated by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at the intersection of N.C. 41 and N.C. 210 resulted in the arrest of a wanted felon and another man.

According to the arrest report, the incident took place on Saturday.

The Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team observed a vehicle operated by Maurice Johnson approach the checking station, and deputies immediately detected the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. Deputies then searched the vehicle and located marijuana.

Deputies also located a firearm and crack cocaine on the passenger side.

Deputies learned that passenger Steven Anthony Mclean was wanted for kidnapping; assault by pointing a gun; and communicating threats out of Lee County.

Mclean was found to be a convicted felon and was charged with the following: Felony possession of crack cocaine; possession of firearm by felon; simple possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a $56,000 secure bond. Mclean was also served with the outstanding warrants from Lee County and received no bond on the charges of kidnapping, assault by pointing a gun, and communicating threats.

Johnson was cited for simple possession of marijuana and driving while license revoked.