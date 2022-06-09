Lumbee Tribal

rolls to reopen

PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribal rolls will reopen Friday for the enrollment of new members.

Any member issued a pending certificate pursuant to Lumbee Tribal Ordinance CLL 2005-006 will receive their membership card in the mail.

The Lumbee Historical Culture Class, required for new enrollments, will be offered twice daily at the Lumbee Tribal Housing Complex from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. To register for the class, contact Tribal Enrollment staff by email at enrollment@lumbeetribe.com or call 910-522-5468. The new applicant’s name, date of birth and phone number is required.

Anyone with questions, call the Tribal Enrollment Office at 910-522-5468.

***

City approves

its new budget

LUMBERTON — The city of Lumberton’s financial plans for the immediate future were endorsed by the City Council Wednesday when the board approved the city’s operating budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which begins July 1.

The balanced budget allocates for $92,224,430 in expenditures; this is a 3.25% increase from the 2021-22 fiscal year budget of $89,317,740.

The budget was approved with no public comments or discussion from the board; Council had previously held a budget workshop.

***

Local man gets

sent to prison

RALEIGH – A Lumberton man was sentenced Tuesday to six years and six months in prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Edward Shaquille Alford, 29, was named in an indictment filed on July 28, 2021, charging him with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to court documents and information presented at the sentencing hearing. On March 9, Alford entered a plea of guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Following his release, he will face three years of supervised release.

***

Reward offered

in murder case

CLINTON — A reward is being offered for the arrest and conviction of those responsible in the shooting death of a Clinton woman, who was found dead inside her Williams Street residence back in January.

Around 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2022, Clinton Police officers were dispatched to a gunshot victim at 733 Williams St., Sampson Homes. When officers arrived, they found a female unresponsive from an apparent gunshot wound, a press release issued Wednesday by Police Chief Anthony Davis stated.

The victim, Janet R. Sampson, 37, was transported by EMS personnel to Sampson Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

From Champion Media reports