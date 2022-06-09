DUBLIN — A law enforcement chase on Saturday, June 4, resulted in the arrest of one individual on several charges.

According to a report from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, its Community Impact Team was performing a saturation patrol in the Dublin area. Deputies observed a vehicle without two working headlights and, when the Community Impact Team turned around on the vehicle, the suspect vehicle increased its rate of speed trying to evade the deputy.

“The deputy was able to catch up to the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop same,” stated Sheriff Jim McVicker in a press release. “The vehicle continued to evade the deputy (and) the suspect vehicle was observed operating in the wrong lane of travel several times.”

McVicker added that the North Carolina State Highway Patrol was contacted to assist with the vehicle pursuit.

The suspect vehicle finally stopped after approximately a 10-mile pursuit. Deputies were able to take the suspect, Bakari McKoy, into custody without incident.

Bakari was charged with felony flee/elude arrest; simple possession of marijuana; possess drug paraphernalia; driving while license revoked; driving while impaired; and was also served with outstanding warrants for an arrest for assault on a female.

Bakari received a $6,500 secure bond for Saturday’s charges and no bond for the assault on a female charge.

