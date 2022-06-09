TAR HEEL — Co-workers at Smithfield Foods gave their congratulations to Jessica Wilson, who will be retiring from the company at the end of June.

Wilson has contributed 26.5 years of dedicated work service to Smithfield. Company officials stated she is “a trusted human resources management professional who has worked diligently and professionally with all personnel at the local Tar Heel facility.”

Wilson, who resides in and is a native of Elizabethtown, is a 1979 graduate of East Bladen High School. She attended NC A&T University, and graduated from St Pauls’ College.

She’s a retired member of North Carolina Army National Guard. SFC Wilson served as NCO assistant inspector general during her tour of OIF II, Iraqi Freedom, and Casualty Assistance NCO, during her second tour, stateside.

Wilson loves spending time with her four grandchildren, great-niece and nephew.

“The Smithfield Foods family, wishes the best to Jessica and would like for her to enjoy her family and friends,” the company statement read. “Thanks again Jessica, for your many years of dedicated service to our company and our country.”