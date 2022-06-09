The Faith Calendar is for Bladen County church events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change. All event listings should be sent by email to news@www.bladenjournal.com — no phone calls, please.

June 12

• New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in the Sandyfield Community will celebrate its mortgage burning during morning worship. Everyone is invited. The Rev. Jerry McDowell is the pastor.The church is located at 12123 Old Lake Road, Riegelwood.

June 18

• Galeed Church, located at 571 Galeed Church Road in Bladenboro, will host a fundraiser event for Erica Ransom Parks from 3 to 7 p.m. Tickets will require a $10 donation and can be purchased by calling Taressa Bordeaux at 910-872-3331 or Tammie Greene at 910-647-8561 — or tickets can be purchased at the door the day of the event. There will be BBQ and chicken plates, gospel music and plenty of activities for children.