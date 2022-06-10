Bridger Cotton Mill stood at one end of our street near the railroad tracks, and New Light Free Will Baptist Church stood at the other end. Mama and Daddy, both of them, worked in the cotton mill, and the three of us attended New Light Free Will Baptist. Until I started to school, those were the two places I went to mainly, sometimes to the company store in one end of the mill with Mama, for groceries and a block of ice, and on Sundays to New Light Free Will Baptist for preaching services.

Except for pop-in visits to Miss Delphie Carter’s house across the street, and a few other neighbors’ houses, with occasional, longer visits here to Colly and my grandparents’ homes, both sets of them, my pre-school years were pretty much spent in those places in Bladenboro and here, on this side of the Cape Fear; each memory cherished in my recalling of it.

When I began school in 1944, a few weeks before my sixth birthday, I was overwhelmed with separation anxiety, though no one named it that, back then. I wept quietly some part of every day at school, for three weeks. And then, one day when we had lined up to go home, and I reached my teacher standing in the doorway, as we filed by her, she abruptly thrust out her hands and popped both my cheeks, exclaiming in frustration, “If you don’t stop crying, I don’t know what I’m going to do with you!”

I wet her shoes, and drenched my socks and shoes. Though her quick slaps had not hurt me, they had terrified me. I fled to the bathroom and hid myself in one of the stalls, until she knocked on the door and instructed me to come out, and go to the bus before it left me.

While I cannot remember anything that I told my mama and daddy, or anything either of them said to me about it, what happened the next day has been imprinted lifelong in my memory.

Daddy walked to school with me. I don’t recall anything he might have said as we walked the half mile from the cotton mill hill to town; and then on past the impressive Bridger Company offices and department store building, past the well-to-do families’ stately houses, and past the beautiful First Baptist Church with its glorious, stained glass window of Jesus the Good Shepherd.

When we reached the school, Daddy allowed me to wait outside the open door of the classroom, as he entered the room and, unannounced and without introduction, or greeting, said to my teacher, (I still know her name, but will not disclose it here), “Elizabeth told me that you slapped her yesterday. Did you do that?”

My surprised teacher hurriedly replied, “Oh, no! I just tapped her cheeks and asked her not to cry anymore!”

(The blessing of the new day, fresh every morning, and the pink glory of a new dawn have broken the darkness. First light is painting the sky and lake. Thank You, Lord!)

My father responded, “I’m glad you told me that you didn’t slap her, because I had decided that if you said that you had, I was going to slap you, too.” That was too much.

But this was right. Then, he said, “Elizabeth will not be coming back to this school this year.”

With that, he walked out of the classroom, grabbed my hand tightly, and we left the school, headed back home to the cotton mill hill. I didn’t go back to that school, nor to any school, that year. But the next fall of 1945, I returned to another first grade teacher’s classroom and didn’t weep a tear. (Perhaps my first teacher had suffered extreme anxiety over a loved one. The world had been at war then).

Professor Richard Hester has taught that the family is “the cradle of theology,” where first lessons about God are nurtured and learned. In my family, I learned that God takes my hand and walks with me, and beside me. At home and at church, I learned that Jesus loves me; “this, I know, for the Bible tells me so.”. And I learned that our Lord plans a way forward for me, sustaining and protecting me, and His Spirit will not forsake me to face my challenges alone, without my Father’s strong Hand holding tightly to mine.

My earthly father showed me that first. And I have never doubted for a minute that God loves me.

Father’s Day is soon. Honor our Father Who is in heaven, thanking Him for Truth’s first lessons.

Thanks be to God.

Elizabeth Barnes is a native of Bladen County and now lives at White Lake. She taught Christian theology at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and at Baptist Theological Seminary at Richmond. She is a member of Beard’s Chapel Baptist Church.