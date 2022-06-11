ELIZABETHTOWN — A former East Bladen High student was killed during a post-graduation party and another individual was injured during the shooting on Friday night in Elizabethtown.

Eric L. Chancey, a 2018 graduate who played football and baseball with the Eagles, was reportedly shot and killed during the argument at a party being held at Chancey’s residence on White Plains Church Road.

According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene at about 11.42 p.m. Friday and were notified that two individuals had arrived at Bladen County Hospital with gunshot wounds. At the same time, Elizabethtown police officers were called to assist with crowd control at the hospital.

Chancey and Ronkin D. Lennon of Center Road were identified as the two sustaining gunshot wounds.

“It was later discovered that a high school graduation party was taking place … and unknown number of people present,” Sheriff Jim McVicker said in a statement to the media. “An argument ensued resulting in gunfire (and) based on the number of shell casing recovered at the scene, there were multiple shooters.”

Chancey succumbed to his wounds, while Lennon was treated and later released.

McVicker said the Sheriff’s Office is “aggressively investigating the incident” and that anyone who has information regarding the incident is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.

