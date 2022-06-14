ELIZABETHTOWN — A ribbon-cutting for a new store in downtown Elizabethtown will be held on Tuesday, June 21, at 5 p.m., according to the Elizabethtown–White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber is inviting members of the public to attend the ceremony for The People’s Emporium, 124 W. Broad St. in Elizabethtown.

Dwayne and Mary Miller have opened the The People’s Emporium with the goal of promoting local businesses in Elizabethtown and Bladen County.

“I’m thrilled to offer interesting shopping,” Mary Miller said. “I want to bring in local artisans instead of them waiting for festivals.”

The gift store has a large variety of items for sale: cornhole boards, interlocking float tubes, sunglasses, specialty foods, candles, and more.

Immediately following the ribbon-cutting, the Chamber, along with the Millers, will host an After Hours function for Chamber Members. Designed as a networking event, members will get a chance to tour the new store, hear about future plans for the Millers and the Chamber, and share any news from their businesses.

The People’s Emporium is located at 124 W. Broad St. and is open Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The store’s number is 910-874-7570